Water line replacement to cause road closure in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Evanton Road at the intersection with Stonehaven Drive in Bella Vista will be closed on Monday, June 20, while crews replace a water line.

It will be closed to traffic during the daytime hours and detoured along Hiwassee Road, to Evanton Road, and then to Stonehaven Drive.

This closure is to allow for the installation of a Bella Vista Property Owners Association Water Department replacement water line across Evanton Road.

Those who live off Stonehaven Drive and nearby side roads will be alerted before the closure via a door hanger from the POA's contractor.

This project is weather dependent and may change if there are any unforeseen circumstances.

