Planned alcohol tax increase repealed by Fort Smith Board

The board approved an ordinance to raise the supplemental alcohol tax on private clubs Dec. 17 by a vote of five to two with Directors George Catsavis and Neal Martin voting against the ordinance. Private clubs are already charged a 5% supplemental tax on alcohol sold in the club. This is on top of the 9.75% sales tax in the city. The ordinance will raise that to 10%, but because of an amendment, is not set to go into effect Dec. 1. Private clubs also must pay a permit fee, according to the ordinance.