Plane to Fayetteville crashes on Batesville runway

According to the FAA, the jet carrying seven people went off the runway and through a fence after landing in Batesville.

BATESVILLE, Ark. — According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), a Learjet 45 business jet went off the end of the runway and through the airport fence after landing at Batesville Regional Airport just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

The FAA says the plane departed from Waterloo Regional Airport in Waterloo, Iowa with seven people on board.

According to Flight Aware, the plane was en route to Fayetteville from Batesville.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

