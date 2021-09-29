Emergency crews respond to plane crash near Ozark

Emergency crews are telling 5NEWS at least two people are injured.

OZARK, Ark. — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash off of Highway 23 on Cass Oark Road north of Ozark.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the crash happened Wednesday, Sept. 29, near Byrd's Adventure Center.

The pilot of the plane has been airlifted to a trauma hospital.

The plane took off from an airstrip at Byrd's Adventure Center where the Ozark Backwoods Challenge - a competition that tests pilot's skills - is taking place.

Franklin County Emergency Management says the pilot crashed on private property not long after take off.

The FAA is expected to be onsite Thursday, Sept. 30, to do a full investigation.