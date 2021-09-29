x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Emergency crews respond to plane crash near Ozark

Emergency crews are telling 5NEWS at least two people are injured.

OZARK, Ark. — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash off of Highway 23 on Cass Oark Road north of Ozark.

According to Franklin County Emergency Management, the crash happened Wednesday, Sept. 29, near Byrd's Adventure Center.

Credit: Franklin County Emergency Management

The pilot of the plane has been airlifted to a trauma hospital. 

The plane took off from an airstrip at Byrd's Adventure Center where the Ozark Backwoods Challenge - a competition that tests pilot's skills - is taking place. 

Franklin County Emergency Management says the pilot crashed on private property not long after take off. 

The FAA is expected to be onsite Thursday, Sept. 30, to do a full investigation. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

RELATED: Semitrailer crashes into bridge pillar in Fort Smith, impacting interstate traffic

RELATED: Sebastian Co. dispatchers help save a life by using language translator