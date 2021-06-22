Pitbull to perform at Walmart AMP for the first time on September 8

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (June 25) at 10:00 a.m.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Mr. Worldwide, aka Pitbull, is set to perform at the Walmart AMP for the first time on Sept. 8., bringing the I Feel Good Tour to Rogers as part of the Cox Concert Series.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday (June 25) at 10:00 a.m. and range from $39.95 to $499.95.

One of the most dynamic performers of this era, Pitbull will deliver a set loaded with instantly recognizable hits and music from his forthcoming English album. He recently teased what fans can expect when he hits the road in interviews with Billboard and Associated Press.

In 2021, Pitbull linked up with Farruko, IamChino, El Alfa, and Omar Courtz on the collaborative banger “Ten Cuidado,” which has had over 25 million streams and counting. His twelfth studio album and second for his own Mr. 305 Records drops later this year.

Gates will open at 7:00 p.m., and music will start at 8:00 p.m.