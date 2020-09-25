Pint for a Pint Blood Drive to be held in Springdale and Bentonville

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting a blood drive from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 in Springdale and Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) is hosting a blood drive from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2 in Springdale and Bentonville.

The blood drive is called "Pint for a Pint."

Those who decide to donate will get some pints given right back to them. Donors will also receive a coupon good for a free pint of ice cream from Hiland Dairy.

Donors will also receive a pint glass from Bike Rack Brewing Company and a colorful T-shirt, while supplies last.

“The Pint for a Pint Blood Drive offers some great treats for our blood donors and rewards them for their lifesaving gift of blood,” said CBCO Media Relations Representative Chris Pilgrim. “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the area’s blood supply, so this blood drive occurs at just the right time. We appreciate the generosity of our donors and sponsors and look forward to a great event.”

Below are the locations of where the blood drives will be held.

Bentonville: 1400 SE Walton Blvd.

Springdale: 3503 S. Thompson Road.

The event will require face masks, if you do not have one, one will be provided. An appointment is not required but it is strongly encouraged.