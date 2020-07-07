x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

38 active coronavirus cases reported at Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville

There have been 40 reported coronavirus cases at the Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville, with 38 of the cases still active.
Credit: KFSM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There have been 40 reported coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville, with 38 of the cases still active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH). 

The Piney Ridge Center is a treatment center for minors and adolescents who are struggling with problematic sexual behaviors alongside mental illness.

The 38 active cases include 29 residents at the center and nine staff members. Two staff members have recovered from the virus, according to the ADH.

As of Tuesday, July 7, there have been 4,137 COVID-19 cases reported in Washington County, with 1,106 of the cases still active. 

RELATED: Coronavirus in Arkansas: Tracking COVID-19 Where You Live

RELATED: Records: Fayetteville Youth Treatment Center Broke Federal Rules