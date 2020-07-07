38 active coronavirus cases reported at Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville

There have been 40 reported coronavirus cases at the Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville, with 38 of the cases still active.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — There have been 40 reported coronavirus (COVID-19) cases at the Piney Ridge Center in Fayetteville, with 38 of the cases still active, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

The Piney Ridge Center is a treatment center for minors and adolescents who are struggling with problematic sexual behaviors alongside mental illness.

The 38 active cases include 29 residents at the center and nine staff members. Two staff members have recovered from the virus, according to the ADH.