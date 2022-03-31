Arkansas students hold protests following death of classmate

Following several homicides that have been left without answers, students at Pine Bluff High School protested after they felt their voices weren't heard.

PINE BLUFF, Arkansas — Several students at Pine Bluff High School protested Thursday after they felt their voices weren't heard. They said they won't stop either until things change.

The students took to the streets and chanted, "No more silence! No more silence!"

Dozens of students cried out for the lives lost too soon to gun violence, one of those lives was taken away as recently as this week.

"We have had six deaths and they haven't said anything. It's long overdue. It's time for change," said India Trotter, a student at Pine Bluff High School.

Some signs read, "Keep us safe" and "It could've been your child."

The students shared that they also wish that they heard more from the school following the death of their classmate.

"It's really about those that passed away and they didn't have a proper memorial and they didn't say anything about it--we learned about it from social media," said Claire Shepherd, a student at Pine Bluff High School.

Students like Claire said that she has a lot of concerns, with a big one being that she doesn't feel safe, especially when there's a lack of extracurricular activities.

"We feel like there's nothing for kids. After school we don't have community centers open or nothing, so that's why most of the kids choose gang violence," said Shepherd.

Following the protests, Pine Bluff's Superintendent Barbara Warren addressed it in a statement sent to THV11 that said: "I shared with scholars that their voices matter and what they have to say is important, but what we say and how we say it has to be done in an appropriate and orderly manner."

Despite the superintendent's statement, the students said they will continue if they aren't heard.

"We're not stopping. We're not stopping here," said Trotter.

The superintendent plans to hold a Q-and-A with students at the high school next week. Along with that, the school's principal said counseling services are available to any students who need it.