Pine Bluff police looking for woman last seen around Thanksgiving

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The Pine Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help finding 31-year-old Marissa Goldman.

She was last seen on November 24, the day before Thanksgiving in Pine Bluff and reported missing by her mother.

She is about 5’2” and weighs about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with dark pants and is known to wear glasses.

Goldman has a tattoo of “Marissa Goldman” on the side of her right foot. She has another tattoo on her back that says, “Your wings were ready but our hearts were not”.

Police say she is reported to have suicidal thoughts.