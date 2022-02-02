Community learns more about pilot training center planned for Fort Smith

Area residents voiced their support and concerns about the pilot training center at the meeting.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — At the first of two scheduled virtual public scoping meetings concerning the Air Force’s proposal to put a permanent Foreign Military Sales Pilot Training Center at Ebbing Air National Guard Base in Fort Smith, area residents voiced their support and concerns for the mission.

The base was selected last year as the Air Force’s top pick for a long-term pilot training center supporting F-16 and F-35 fighter planes purchased by countries participating in the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. It is estimated that 345 U.S. military personnel will be part of the center along with an estimated 180-plus members of the Singapore unit and around 300 dependents. Training and aircraft from Finland and Poland may also be part of the FMS site in the future.

The proposed program would establish a pilot training center to accommodate up to 24 foreign F-35 aircraft at one time and the relocation of 12 Republic of Singapore Air Force F-16 aircraft from Luke Air Force Base in Arizona. It would also develop necessary infrastructure to support the F-16 and F-35 planes and provide flight training, said Patrick Jeanes, proponent lead from Air Education and Training Command, during the Zoom webinar Tuesday night (Feb. 1).

