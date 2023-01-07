Pig Trail Harley-Davidson hosting suicide awareness and prevention event

ROGERS, Ark — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson (H-D) is hosting an event called NWA Ride to Fight Suicide on Saturday, July 15.
Pig Trail H-D partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness for suicide and prevention.
A poker run will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.
Pig Trail H-D says "Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you."
All of the money raised will go toward:
- critical research
- education programs
- advocacy
- support for those in need
If you or a loved one is going through a suicidal crisis, a free and confidential crisis line is always available. You can dial 988 if you would like to reach out for help, it is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.
Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:
Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com and detail which story you're referring to.