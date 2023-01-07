Pig Trail Harley-Davidson hosting suicide awareness and prevention event

The money raised in this event will go to critical research, education programs, advocacy and support for those in need.

ROGERS, Ark — Pig Trail Harley-Davidson (H-D) is hosting an event called NWA Ride to Fight Suicide on Saturday, July 15.

Pig Trail H-D partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to raise awareness for suicide and prevention.

A poker run will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

Pig Trail H-D says "Suicide prevention starts with everyday heroes like you."

All of the money raised will go toward:

critical research

education programs

advocacy

support for those in need

If you or a loved one is going through a suicidal crisis, a free and confidential crisis line is always available. You can dial 988 if you would like to reach out for help, it is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

