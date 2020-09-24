x
Pickin' Time on 59 annual community yard sale starts today in NWA

The annual yard sale, collectibles and antiques event runs Sept. 24-26 along Hwy. 59 and includes Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette, and Sulphur Springs.
Credit: Pickin' Time on 59

GRAVETTE, Arkansas — Pickin' Time on 59 'Yard Sale, Collectibles and Antiques' will be held Sept. 24-29.

This annual event features 26-miles of yard sales in the communities along Highway 59, including Siloam Springs, Gentry, Decatur, Gravette and Sulphur Springs.

There are several locations in Gravette where vendors are set up with treasures of all kinds. Yard sale permits are not required in Gravette for this event.

Click HERE to visit the Pickin' Time on Hwy. 59 Facebook page.

For more information:

  • Sulphur Springs: (918) 837-0456 or (479) 633-2066
  • Gravette: (479) 344-6464 or (479) 787-8998
  • Decatur: (479) 752-3912
  • Gentry: (479) 736-2358 or (479) 936-1498
  • Siloam Springs: (479) 549-7616

