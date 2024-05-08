x
Did you see the sky this morning? Don't miss out! | Here's some photos

If you wish to share your photos with us, submit them via the 5NEWS Near Me app or through Facebook!

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark — Storm clouds rolled into Northwest Arkansas this morning leaving everyone amused by their shape and stormy color combinations. Here's a few photos our viewers shared with us!

Credit: Russell
Credit: Clinton Slate
Lowell, Arkansas
Credit: Linda brewer
Wall clouds in Rogers 8-5-2024
Credit: Jacob Parks
Awesome storm
Credit: Ann Payne
It's coming into Springdale!
Credit: Samantha
Supercell
Credit: 5NEWS Viewer
Shelf Cloud over Springdale

