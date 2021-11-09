Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held at Fort Smith Convention Center

Participants will receive a free lunch and an entry to a $500 raffle.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith has partnered up with the Arkansas Department of Health to host a COVID-19 booster shot vaccination clinic on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The clinic will be held at the Fort Smith Convention Center located at 55 South 7th St. from 3-6 p.m.

The clinic is open to eligible people who need a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shot and for those who are not fully vaccinated. Flu shots will also be available upon request. Participants will receive a free lunch and an entry to a $500 raffle.

Those who have had the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and meet the below criteria can get a booster shot six months after their second dose:

Ages 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings

Ages 50 to 64 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 to 49 with certain underlying medical conditions

Ages 18 to 64 at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting.

Officials say the clinic is being held to help ensure minority populations have equitable access to vaccines and monoclonal antibodies in convenient locations.

They ask participants to bring an insurance card if they have one. To schedule an appointment you can call 501-246-0127. Walk-in appointments are also available for all clinics. For more information, you can visit healthy.arkansas.gov.