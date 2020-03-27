Pet adoption is increasing in some areas as people self-isolate to avoid coronavirus spread

SPRINGDALE, Ark. —
Fayetteville Animal Services: NOTICE: COVID-19 CLOSURE
Animal control officers switched to emergency only calls Mar. 17.
Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees currently due to the COVID19 pandemic. If you are interested in adopting, please follow these steps:
- If you are interested in an adoptable shelter pet, call (479) 444-3456 and speak with the staff member in charge of the pet’s care.
- If you think the pet will be a good fit, please fill out the adoption application.
- Lastly, Animal Services will arrange a time for you to come to the shelter, meet the pet, and if all goes well, take the pet home!
The Washington County Animal Shelter works to lower the number of animal nuisance problems in the county and to increase the number of animals returned to their homes or adopted into loving homes.
Volunteer
If you love animals and want to do something to help, please consider becoming a volunteer at the Washington County Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter!
The Washington County Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19, but once they are able to re-open, you can become a volunteer and bring a little joy to animals in the shelter.
- Dog Walking
Help keep dogs happy and healthy! Volunteers considering dog walking should be comfortable with dogs of all sizes, breed, and age.
- Adoption Counselor
Assist visitors in their search for a great companion. Be familiar with the animals available for adoption. This position requires advanced training. The shelter encourages volunteers to spend time in direct animal care before making this commitment.
- Dog Training
Do you love working with dogs in a positive, interactive way? You can help dogs in need of manners to learn desirable behavior. This means teaching them to sit, lie down, and stay, walk on a loose leash. These are huge steps in both becoming adopted and staying in the home.
- Cat Care
Spend time giving cats TLC. Petting and playing with the cats greatly relieves the stress and confusion of shelter life. A scared or shy cat will often blossom with a little attention. As a Cat Volunteer, you will have the opportunity to offer your care and affection to adoptable cats and kittens.