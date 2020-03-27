Pet adoption is increasing in some areas as people self-isolate to avoid coronavirus spread

Pets help brighten our moods, especially in times like these.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Why Should You Adopt?

Dog adoption and cat adoption saves lives. Adopt a dog or adopt a cat and you'll have a friend for life.

Why Volunteer?

Volunteers make big differences in the quality of lives of animals in shelters, and working with them helps give them skills that make them more adoptable.

Fayetteville Animal Services: NOTICE: COVID-19 CLOSURE

Animal control officers switched to emergency only calls Mar. 17.

Animal Services is waiving all adoption fees currently due to the COVID19 pandemic. If you are interested in adopting, please follow these steps:

If you are interested in an adoptable shelter pet, call (479) 444-3456 and speak with the staff member in charge of the pet’s care. If you think the pet will be a good fit, please fill out the adoption application. Lastly, Animal Services will arrange a time for you to come to the shelter, meet the pet, and if all goes well, take the pet home!

The Washington County Animal Shelter works to lower the number of animal nuisance problems in the county and to increase the number of animals returned to their homes or adopted into loving homes.

Volunteer

If you love animals and want to do something to help, please consider becoming a volunteer at the Washington County Lester C. Howick Animal Shelter!

The Washington County Animal Shelter is temporarily closed to the public due to COVID-19, but once they are able to re-open, you can become a volunteer and bring a little joy to animals in the shelter.