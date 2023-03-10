x
Pet adoption event to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Animal Haven (FSAH) will be hosting a "You Lucky Dog" adoption event from March 17-18.  

The event will be held at Petco from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Petco located at 3835 Phoenix Avenue.

According to its website, Fort Smith Animal Haven's mission is to provide non-lethal solutions to the homeless, abandoned, and feral animal population of Fort Smith.

They accomplish this by reuniting animals with their owners, finding new families for animals, or transporting animals to different areas where they can be adopted. 

Credit: Pet Finder

"We are committed to providing a safe haven and the best care for the lost and abandoned animals of Fort Smith," says FSAH.

To view the available pets or for more information, click here

