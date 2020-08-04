Personal health crises help birth SnackLab grocery-restaurant hybrid

Emily Amadon wanted to figure out how to truly heal her body and realized her body responded to what she ate.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bobby Bland’s wake-up call came through a life-changing visit to see his father-in-law in a nursing home.

Bland was overweight, with insulin-dependent diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and sleep apnea.

At the nursing home, he met a woman who just had both legs amputated due to diabetes. She was 53 years old — the same age as Bland.

After that encounter, through weight loss surgery and “many prayers and realizing the right way to eat,” 180 pounds came off. But more importantly, Bland, now 62, lost the disease and no longer takes any medication.

Emily Amadon, 30, had her health crisis when she was 16.

Diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, she had surgery and was on medication.

With that diagnosis, Amadon said, “I wanted to figure out how to truly heal my body. What I realized was that what I eat, my body responds to.” Amadon’s disease is now under control.

Those two life-changing events eventually led Bland and Amadon to partner in creating SnackLab, a grocery store-restaurant hybrid, to make healthy food convenient for everyone.