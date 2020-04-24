Governor Kevin Stitt announced it is time to begin reopening the economy.

POTEAU, Okla. — Personal care businesses, like hair salons and barbershops, can now reopen in Oklahoma.

Hairstylists have not been able to work for more than a month because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but Governor Kevin Stitt announced Thursday it is time to begin reopening the economy.

While businesses can reopen, they have to follow guidelines.

It is recommended all clients wear masks and only one client to a stylist at a time.

Britney Dunn is the owner of Beauty Licious in Poteau.

She says the past month without work has been tough for a number of reasons and is happy to be back working.

"I think the struggle has hit hard for some, everybody struggled just not being here, we are used to being around each other, of course financially it’s been a struggle so it just feels so good to be back with my work family and my client family," she said.