One person injured in Winslow house fire

WINSLOW, Ark. — One person was transported to an area hospital due to injuries sustained from a house fire in Winslow Friday, July 30.

The condition of the person injured is unknown at this time.

Fire crews at the scene told 5NEWS that more than one person was in the home when the fire sparked.

Crews are continuing to use hoses on the home on Main Street to make sure the fire doesn't spark back up.

It's unclear at this time what started the blaze.