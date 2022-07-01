Permit issued, demolition to begin by July 1 on St. Scholastica Monastery

The Sisters announced on May 10 their intention to demolish the almost 100-year-old building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A permit was issued Tuesday (June 21) by the city of Fort Smith to Catoosa, Okla.-based DT Specialized Services for the demolition of the historic St. Scholastica Monastery. Demolition of the 82,000-square-foot building could begin by July 1.

The monastery at 1301 S. Albert Pike Ave. – near Trinity Junior High School – is the former home of the Benedictine Sisters. The Sisters announced on May 10 their intention to demolish the almost 100-year-old building that is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The first part of the old monastery building on Albert Pike was built in 1923-1924 in the late Gothic Revival style of architecture. F.W. Redlich from Oklahoma City was the architect of the five-story building. An addition was built on the north side of the original building in 1929, including a chapel, gym, swimming pool and chaplain’s quarters.

