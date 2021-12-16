People are encouraged to recycle holiday boxes trailers, not on the curb

Leaving gift boxes on your curb could lure thieves to your home.

ARKANSAS, USA — It’s the season for presents and thieves looking to take advantage of your gifts. That’s why the Boston Mountain Solid Waste District has teamed up with local police departments to try and prevent thieves from ruining your holiday fun.

You’ll find trailers around Washington County where people are encouraged people to recycle their boxes instead of putting them on their curb.

Justin Taylor is the environmental educator and program manager for the district. He says the amount of cardboard they get doubles during the holidays.

“We’ve seen dramatic growth in cardboard in the last 3 to 4 years, probably quadrupled just because of the development in this area, everyone is going to online shopping. It’s a good thing for us, the prices are good and it’s a really easy item to recycle,” Taylor said.

Once the cardboard is brought to their facility, Taylor says it’s bailed and sent out within a 200-mile radius.

“As it is an organic material, if it does go to the landfill, when it breaks down it creates methane gas which is bad for a lot of reasons. And it provides raw material for a paper mill to produce new material,” he said.

The Farmington Police Department says to be extra vigilant this time of year because there is always an uptick in thefts around the holidays.

“If someone is of a mind to steal, obviously seeing a large box, small box, something of any value sitting out on the curb, they could use that and case the place to come back and maybe break into the home and steal,” said Cpt. Mike Willbanks.

The trailers will be emptied and out at the locations across Washington county until Jan. 15. They are asking you only put cardboard in them.

Check the list below for where you can recycle them.