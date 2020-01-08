Penguin Ed's to close Wedington location

This is the last weekend you can visit the Wedington location, and it will close on Monday, Aug 3.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The owners of Penguin Ed's will be closing the location on Wedington Drive in Fayetteville.

"The hardest and saddest thing we’ve had to do since we began 27 years ago: today, we’re announcing that we’re strengthening our Company by closing our Wedington location," the owners wrote on social media.

"A HUGE thank you to the loyal customers and employees who have supported us over the years. Another HUGE thank you in advance for visiting our other two locations. We’ve been around for decades and we’re determined to thrive through this. Thank you is not enough."