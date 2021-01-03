Pediatrics Plus acquires two local developmental preschools

Pediatrics Plus announced that they are acquiring two developmental preschools in the River Valley.

Pediatrics Plus will be acquiring the Center for Childhood Development and Family Education (CCDFE) centers in Alma, and Van Buren.

"It was truly an honor to be approached by The McSpaddens to discuss a transition of CCDFE’s ownership. Being an Alma native myself, it is such a privilege that they have chosen us to carry on their mission. We could not be more excited to bring the Pediatrics Plus vision of ‘Empowering Children to Conquer their World’ to Crawford County,” said Krista Valentine Tapp, COO, and Co-owner of Pediatrics Plus.

Services will be including developmental preschool, behavioral health, applied behavior analysis, and occupational, physical, and speech therapy services.

“My family’s mission has always been to help children and families to become successful. After 40 years, it is time for my family to hand off that mission to someone who loves children and families as much as we have. We found the same principles that we hold dear in Pediatrics Plus and are excited that as of August 2, the Center for Child Development will close and Pediatrics Plus will assume its operations in Alma and Van Buren,” said Malinda McSpadden, Owner of Center for Childhood Development.

The two locations will be added to six other locations that Pediatrics Plus offers in the state, including Arkadelphia, Conway, North Little Rock, Little Rock, Russellville, and Sherwood.