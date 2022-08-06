Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash takes place in Fort Smith

It took place at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6.

All eastbound lanes were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening.

The accident reconstruction team was on the scene, but no further information has been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Vehicle-pedestrian injury accident, Albert Pike / Rogers Ave affected, see release for more details https://t.co/3xmJyulpVD — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) August 7, 2022

