Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 64 in Crawford County

The crash happened Saturday, near Kopper Kettle Candies.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Crawford County Saturday, Jan. 29 morning.

According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), an SUV was headed eastbound in the right lane near Kopper Kettle Candies just after 4:30 a.m.

Reports say the pedestrian, later identified as 38-year-old Michael Tyree of Alma, was also in the right lane. The driver braked and steered to avoid hitting Tyree but it was too late.