Pedestrian killed in crash on Hwy. 64 in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Crawford County Saturday, Jan. 29 morning.
According to Arkansas State Police (ASP), an SUV was headed eastbound in the right lane near Kopper Kettle Candies just after 4:30 a.m.
Reports say the pedestrian, later identified as 38-year-old Michael Tyree of Alma, was also in the right lane. The driver braked and steered to avoid hitting Tyree but it was too late.
The driver was not injured and no other vehicles were involved according to ASP. The report states that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.