Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Pike in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Saturday, Aug. 6.
It took place at around 9:20 p.m. on Albert Pike and Rogers Avenue.
Police say all eastbound lanes of traffic were impacted for about 40 minutes before reopening.
The accident reconstruction team was on the scene, but no further information has been released at this time.
