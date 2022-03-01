Woman hospitalized after being hit by truck in Springdale

A pedestrian is facing life-threatening injuries after being hit by a truck on Thompson Street in Springdale Tuesday morning.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman is facing life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale.

According to the Springdale Police Department, around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, March 1, a pedestrian was hit by a truck near Executive Inn on Thompson Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 48-year-old woman lying in the northbound outside traffic lane. Her identity has not been released at this time, but police say paramedics took her to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation, but police say the vehicle driver is not expected to face charges.

Police say no drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

