Pedestrian hit by a semi-truck in Fayetteville

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, traffic in the area of 15th Street from S. School Avenue to S. College Avenue is being impacted as emergency crews work a semi vs. pedestrian collision.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The person's identity and their condition has not been released at this time.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.