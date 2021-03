The report states a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane near Alpha Way on US 71 when it struck Shane Johnson, killing him.

WINSLOW, Ark. — A Massachusetts man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Winslow.

According to an Arkansas State Police report, 32-year-old Shane Johnson was walking in the southbound lane of US 71 Friday (March 19) around 9:30 p.m.

The report states a vehicle was traveling in the southbound lane near Alpha Way and struck Johnson, killing him.

The road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the accident.