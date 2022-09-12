Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to the area of S. Old Missouri Road and Electric Ave. at around 7:20 p.m.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle Saturday, Dec. 10 night in Springdale.

When they arrived, SPD say they found a man in his early 50s lying on the road that had been hit by a vehicle. According to police, the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the investigation indicates the man was crossing Old Missouri Road east to west just north of Electric Ave. when a 2019 Jeep Wrangler that was traveling in the inside northbound lane of Old Missouri Rd., hit him.

According to police, the driver of the Jeep did not see the man crossing the road and had no chance to brake or avoid striking the male.

Police say they are still investigating the crash and no charges are expected for the driver of the Jeep Wrangler. No drugs or alcohol are believed to be a factor in the accident according to police.

