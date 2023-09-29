Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

The report states the incident took place on Towson Avenue and South J Street at 7:33 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Fort Smith on Thursday, Sept. 28, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety (ADPS).

The report states the incident took place on Towson Avenue and South J Street at 7:33 p.m.

According to ADPS, a 2016 Kia was driving southbound on Towson Ave. when a man walked into the roadway and was hit.

The man has not yet been identified and no further details were provided.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this story.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device