Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Bentonville

An unidentified 71-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the area of NW 12th Street Street and North Walton Blvd.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — A 71-year-old man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Bentonville Saturday, Nov. 26, evening.

At around 6:40 p.m. the Bentonville Police Department (BPD) and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) responded to the area of NW 12th Street Street and North Walton Blvd. regarding a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Upon arrival, BPD found an unidentified 71-year-old man, seriously injured.

The man was transported by an ambulance to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle, a 45-year-old man of Rogers, was uninjured.

BPD says this is an active investigation, and further information is available at this time.

