Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to a fatality report published by Arkansas State Police, 48-year-old Domingo Vasques Matheu died after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale Sunday (Aug. 23) morning.
The accident happened at approximately 3:22 a.m. The pedestrian was walking east on Emma Avenue wearing dark-colored clothing in a non-lighted area, according to Springdale Police.
A Nissan Altima was headed east when it struck Matheu.
He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale but later died.
The Springdale Police Department is leading the investigation into Matheu's death.