Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Springdale

UPDATE: The pedestrian has been identified as 48-year-old Domingo Vasques Matheu.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — According to a fatality report published by Arkansas State Police, 48-year-old Domingo Vasques Matheu died after being struck by a vehicle in Springdale Sunday (Aug. 23) morning.

The accident happened at approximately 3:22 a.m. The pedestrian was walking east on Emma Avenue wearing dark-colored clothing in a non-lighted area, according to Springdale Police.

A Nissan Altima was headed east when it struck Matheu.

He was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Springdale but later died.