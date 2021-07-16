Peak Innovation Center in Fort Smith will not open this August

School leaders say the project is coming in about $6 million over budget, but the money is still there to finish it.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Public Schools Peak Innovation Center will not open this school semester as originally planned.

The center is being built inside a donated facility on Zero Street near Barling. It's designed for career and college-bound students to gain real-world skills in healthcare, technology and manufacturing.

"So, yes, when you say $6.5 million, we got $8.25 million in grants that were specific to construction equipment that offset the coverage in the original estimate," Fort Smith Public Schools Deputy Superintendent Martin Mahan said.

The project has hit other snags, such as higher construction costs due to the pandemic and maintenance work needed for the donated building.

"The pandemic has caused delays in delivery of some products," Mahan told 5NEWS. "I know there have been delays in some resources for the construction site.”

For the time being, students who were originally going to attend the Peak Innovation Center come August will now take those classes at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith.

“The Peak Innovation Center won’t be ready by August for Fall of 2021," Mahan said. "However, we will have those programs (Advanced Manufacturing, Health Sciences and IT) offered at UAFS. We have a great partner in the university."

The building is expected to open to students in January of 2022.