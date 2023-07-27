Peacemaker Festival ready to begin in Fort Smith, despite Garrison Ave. bridge construction

Fort Smith police also recommend finding alternative routes to get to downtown Fort Smith and try avoiding the Garrison Avenue bridge if possible.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Peacemaker Festival is returning to Fort Smith for it's ninth year on July 28-29 of 2023.

“The last two years we've been sold out. So we obviously always encourage people to buy tickets early, as long as we have tickets left we will absolutely be selling them at the gate” said Trent Goins, co-founder of the festival.

This year they are working to make things bigger and better.

“We've never had two stages before” said Goins. “It allows us to bring in more artists than ever. We've got 17 different acts coming through this year.”

It’s supposed to be hot, so officials with the festival recommend utilizing the tents set up at Riverfront Park for shade and to cool down.

The festival also gives back to local charities in the River Valley each year.

“This is 100% all charity. So we're a board of directors and volunteers, all of us volunteer our time all year long. Every dollar we collect this year will go directly to local children's charities," said Nick Maestri, who is on the Board of Directors for the festival.

People travel from all over to see these artists and bands. According to Maestri, “We're actually going to have people from all over. Last year we sold tickets in 43 states."

The construction work on the Garrison Ave. bridge could make things a little more difficult this year. Dave Parker, Public Information Officer for the Arkansas Department of Transportation says to make sure to take your time getting into and out of Fort Smith.

“If you're going to a weekend event, just allow yourself a little more time, knowing there may be some slow-down there. The work on the Highway 64 Bridge is going to include shutting down a lane on each side at all times,” said Parker.

