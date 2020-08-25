Peacemaker Festival announces community award recipients

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Officials with the Peacemaker Music Festival , which recently held its 6th annual event in downtown Fort Smith, has announced awards of more than $150,000 at five, ten and twenty thousand-dollar increments.

“This summer, the needs of our community have been exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. In response, Antioch for Youth & Family has hosted food distribution throughout the summer, providing a mixed box of either dairy, meat, fruit, and/or vegetables to nearly 800 cars. It’s the support of groups like the Peacemaker Festival that allow us to continue and expand our operations,” Charolette Tidwell, found and director of Antioch for Youth and Family, said in a statement from Peacemaker.