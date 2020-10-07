Peacemaker announces cancellation of Whiskey Myers and Muscadine Bloodline for 2020 festival

Peacemaker was notified Thursday (July 9) that the bands were not playing at the festival and canceling tours until September.

FORT SMITH, Ark — “It is with a heavy heart we must inform all our Peacemaker ticket holders about the cancellation of Whiskey Myers and Muscadine Bloodline for the 2020 Peacemaker Festival.”

“While saddened by their decision, we understand these are unprecedented times and the Peacemaker Team is working tirelessly to add another act to the lineup for our fans.”