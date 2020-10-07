x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Peacemaker announces cancellation of Whiskey Myers and Muscadine Bloodline for 2020 festival

Peacemaker was notified Thursday (July 9) that the bands were not playing at the festival and canceling tours until September.
Credit: Peacemaker Festival

FORT SMITH, Ark — “It is with a heavy heart we must inform all our Peacemaker ticket holders about the cancellation of Whiskey Myers and Muscadine Bloodline for the 2020 Peacemaker Festival.”

Peacemaker was notified Thursday (July 9) that the bands were not playing at the festival and canceling tours until September.

“While saddened by their decision, we understand these are unprecedented times and the Peacemaker Team is working tirelessly to add another act to the lineup for our fans.”

Peacemaker is a 501 (c) 3 charity and run by an all-volunteer board of directors.

RELATED: 2020 Peacemaker Festival lineup released, COVID-19 protocols announced

RELATED: Lineup announced for 6th Annual Peacemaker Festival in Downtown Fort Smith