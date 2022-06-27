Peaceful Protest for Reproductive Rights taking place in Bentonville

A Peaceful Protest for Reproductive Rights is taking place every night at 6:30 p.m. at the Bentonville Square fountain through Friday, June 1.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Under the law, Arkansas will ban all abortions except to save the life of the pregnant woman.

There is no exception for rape or incest. Protesters are calling the Arkansas “trigger law” decision rash and unacceptable.

“We’ve known each for 20-something years,” said Bentonville protest attendee Sheree Miller laughing, standing next to her friend Mary Middleton.

Miller and Middleton were two out of the dozens protesting in Bentonville.

“These young women, I applaud them,” Miller said.

Protests expanded beyond Bentonville, there was also a protest in Fayetteville.

“They’ve taken us back 50 years,” said Fayetteville protest attendee Jennifer Cole. “They’ve taken away human rights and it’s not okay.”

Dozens gathered outside the Washington County Courthouse.

“It’s going to end safe abortions, Cole said. “It’s going to end safe healthy choices.”

“It’s insane, it’s not right,” Miller said.

Miller says she fought for Roe v. Wade nearly 50 years ago.

“I can’t believe now that I’m here again, protesting for something that has been historical for so many years,” Miller said.

With the decision up to the states. She’s asking Arkansas to do more.

“They have done nothing about a woman who’s been raped about women from incest.”

Asking why men don’t have to bear the weight

“Men, why not a vasectomy,” Miller asked. “They haven’t dealt with any of the man’s responsibility. Only the woman’s right.”

According to the fliers that were posted, protesters at the Bentonville protest plan to meet every night until at least Friday, July 1.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.