Pea Ridge warming shelter relocated to the middle school

The warming shelter is located at the Pea Ridge Middle School at 1319 Weston Street, all doors are unlocked and the amenities are free to the community.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge warming shelter has been relocated to the middle school after several residents are still without heat Wednesday (Feb. 17).

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department says the warming shelter will be functional until every home in Pea Ridge residents has its gas restored.

Lisenbee says if someone is unable to drive to the shelter, an officer will come assist.

“Contact us. We will provide transportation from their residence to the warming shelter to ensure they get there safely,” Lisenbee said.

Residents are required to wear face masks and social distance inside the gym, which can hold 300-500 people.