x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Pea Ridge warming shelter relocated to the middle school

The warming shelter is located at the Pea Ridge Middle School at 1319 Weston Street, all doors are unlocked and the amenities are free to the community.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge warming shelter has been relocated to the middle school after several residents are still without heat Wednesday (Feb. 17). 

Lieutenant Michael Lisenbee with the Pea Ridge Police Department says the warming shelter will be functional until every home in Pea Ridge residents has its gas restored. 

RELATED: Black Hills Energy crews continue to work on Pea Ridge natural gas problems Wednesday

The warming shelter is located at the Pea Ridge Middle School at 1319 Weston Street, all doors are unlocked and the amenities are free to the community.

Lisenbee says if someone is unable to drive to the shelter, an officer will come assist. 

“Contact us. We will provide transportation from their residence to the warming shelter to ensure they get there safely,” Lisenbee said. 

Residents are required to wear face masks and social distance inside the gym, which can hold 300-500 people.  

If anyone has questions, or needing assistance, they are encouraged to contact the Pea Ridge Police Department at 479-451-8220.

RELATED: AOG cuts gas supply to some Fort Smith businesses, residents urged to cut back usage