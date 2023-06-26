Pea Ridge to remember Officer Kevin Apple with candlelight vigil

A candlelight vigil will be held for Officer Kevin Apple at 9 p.m. at the White Oaks Station parking lot.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge community will come together on Monday, June 26 to remember and honor fallen officer, Kevin Apple.

Officer Kevin Apple died in the line of duty on June 2021 after being hit and killed by a vehicle of fleeing suspects.

The Pea Ridge Police Department invites the public to join them in a candlelight vigil which will be held at 9 p.m. It will take place at the Kevin Apple Memorial in the White Oaks Station parking lot at Slack Street and Townsend Way.

TODAY is the 2nd anniversary of Officer Kevin Apple's tragic line-of-duty death in 2021. We invite our community to join... Posted by Pea Ridge Police Department on Monday, June 26, 2023

