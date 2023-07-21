Police: Missing teenager with disability located safely

Pea Ridge Police announced the teenager was located safe.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) is searching for a teenager with a disability who went missing on the morning of Friday, July 21.

According to PRPD, the teenager is 5'1", weighs 108 pounds and has short brown hair.

She was last seen on It'll Do Road at 7:30 a.m., according to officials.

Police say they believe the teenager is wearing a blue hooded sweater with a "Yellowstone" image.

Anyone with information on the teenager's whereabouts is asked to contact PRPD "immediately" at 479-451-8220.

