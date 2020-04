According to police, 17-year-old Landon Wright was last seen on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at his residence in Pea Ridge.

PEA RIDGE, Ark — The Pea Ridge Police Department is searching for a missing/runaway teenager.

According to police, 17-year-old Landon Wright was last seen on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at his residence in Pea Ridge.

Wright is a white male, approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall, 130 pounds, blue eyes and brown hair.

If you know Wright's location please contact the Pea Ridge Department at 479-451-8220.