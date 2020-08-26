Pea Ridge Police look for suspicious van, driver suspected of following teens

They allegedly followed the girls from the White Oak Station to the car wash and as far as the post office, even getting out and walking towards the girls.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn is addressing a situation that has been coming up on Facebook regarding a white van with the door chained shut.

According to Chief Hahn, Sunday, August 23, a concerned Pea Ridge citizen saw two Hispanic males in a white van watching and apparently following two teen girls.

They allegedly followed the girls from the White Oak Station to the car wash and as far as the post office. At one point, they were out of their vehicle and walking toward the girls, according to Chief Hahn.

The concerned citizen pulled up to protect the girls and ran the men off.

The girls did go to the police department and reported the incident but by the time it was reported, the van had left the area.

"What they were reportedly doing was definitely suspicious and creepy, but not necessarily unlawful. We have no way of knowing their true intentions, but we have been keeping a lookout for the subject vehicle since that day," Chief Hahn wrote on social media.

The Pea Ridge Police Department has asked Benton County Deputies and surrounding agencies to keep an eye out for the vehicle. They are still following up on leads to locate the van.

"At this point, we do not have charges on the individuals. The goal is to identify the occupants and let them know they are on our radar and that the PRPD and the citizens of Pea Ridge will not tolerate their actions in our city," Chief Hahn wrote.