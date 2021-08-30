Police: Suspect accused of vandalizing Pea Ridge splash pad arrested

Police have identified the man caught on surveillance footage tampering with splash pad equipment, which resulted in over a thousand dollars in damages.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Pea Ridge police have located a man accused of vandalizing the Pea Ridge splash pad in the city park.

On August 30, 2021, the Pea Ridge Police Department received information that a piece of equipment on the splash pad had been vandalized. Street Department Superintendent Nathan See sent the information and surveillance video to the police department.

Pea Ridge police reviewed the video, which showed a white male enter the splash pad area and can be seen using an edged item to pry against one of the pad's sensors, resulting in the sensor being broken.

Nathan See from the Street Department says the replacement for the destroyed sensor is $1,075.87

The man was later identified by police as Tanner Cole Graham Mann, 23, of Pea Ridge, and issued an arrest warrant for him for the criminal charge of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree.