Pea Ridge Police arrest Gravette man suspected of trafficking methamphetamine

Kenneth Kumbera was arrested on multiple charges, including Possession of Methamphetamine with the Purpose to Deliver.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Officers with Pea Ridge Police Department (PRPD) stopped a Gravette man on Saturday, (Aug. 29) at around 5:00 p.m. for driving without auto insurance, according to PRPD.

The driver, 50-year-old Kenneth Kumbera, was on active probation and wanted in Benton County for Felony Failure to Appear.

PRPD officers searched Kumbera’s vehicle for weapons and drugs and found several items indicating he was trafficking methamphetamine.

PRPD officers found three separately packaged bags of methamphetamine weighing approximately 19.3 grams in total, a digital scale containing methamphetamine residue, three smoking devices containing burnt methamphetamine residue and numerous clear baggies commonly used for packaging methamphetamine.

$2,581 in U.S. Currency found during the search had been separated in a manner reflecting individual transactions.

Kumbera was arrested and transported to the Benton County Jail to await a bond hearing.

He has been charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with the Purpose to Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and No Proof of Vehicle Insurance.

This is not the first time Kumberahas has trafficked methamphetamine through Pea Ridge, according to PRPD.

In 2017, Kumbera was stopped by PRPD for a traffic violation and found to be in possession of methamphetamine and other drugs as well as drug paraphernalia used for the purpose to deliver.