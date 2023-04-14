x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Pea Ridge Police arrest 12-year-old in connection to bomb threat

The boy is being charged with Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property.

More Videos

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department has arrested a 12-year-old boy in connection to a bomb threat made to the Pea Ridge School District on April 2.

The boy is being charged with Threatening to Commit an Act of Mass Violence on School Property, police said.

The 12-year-old reportedly surrendered himself to the Pea Ridge Police Department in his parents' company.

An investigation was conducted at the boy's home, and officials say no explosive devices, materials, or means of carrying out the threat were found. 

"We are grateful to our community for their support as we conducted this investigation," Pea Ridge police said.

Police will not release information on the identity of the suspect due to laws on releasing minor information during an investigation. PRPD said the Benton County Prosecutor's Office will be in charge of the case.

********PRESS RELEASE******** ********April 3rd, 2023********* On April 2nd, 2023, just before midnight, the Pea Ridge...

Posted by Pea Ridge Police Department on Monday, April 3, 2023

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out