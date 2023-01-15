Pea Ridge PD to host blood drive

The Blue Blood Drive will be held at the Pea Ridge Police Department located at 187 Slack St.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Pea Ridge Police Department is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a C.O.P.S. Blue Blood Drive on Jan. 27. CBCO is the exclusive provider of blood to all area hospitals.

The Blue Blood Drive will be held at the Pea Ridge Police Department located at 187 Slack St.

A bloodmobile will be parked in the parking lot from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be free T-shirts for all donors while supplies last.

Walk-ins are welcome but appointments are strongly encouraged to manage donor flow.

You can schedule an appointment online or by calling 417-227-5006

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device