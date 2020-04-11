Pea Ridge officer and good samaritan save driver from car engulfed in flames

Together they were able to extinguish the fire and pull the driver to safety.

PEA RIDGE, Arkansas — A driver’s life was saved as a result of the quick actions of a Pea Ridge Police officer and a good Samaritan.

On Tuesday (Nov. 3) at approximately 10:13 a.m., Pea Ridge Police officer, Brian Stamps was conducting routine patrols on Pickens Road when he noticed an SUV that had overturned in an accident and caught fire.

Officer Stamps immediately exited his vehicle with his fire extinguisher, approached the SUV, which was actively engulfed in flames.

At that time, Officer Stamps saw another man standing next to the vehicle.

This good Samaritan was attempting to extricate the driver out of the vehicle through the sunroof.

Stamps reacted without hesitation and dispelled the fire with his fire extinguisher, and at the same time, the good Samaritan cut the seat belt from the driver with a knife.

After dispelling the fire completely, Officer. Stamps assisted the good Samaritan in extricating the driver from the vehicle, and working together, they pulled the driver away from the crash scene for safety.

The driver sustained only minor injuries, was treated at the accident scene and later released.

Pea Ridge Police Department stated, “We want to commend Officer Stamps and the good Samaritan for their swift and decisive action during this near-tragic event. Their actions undoubtedly saved the driver of the accident and potentially others that passed by.”

Officer Stamps concluded that the driver under-corrected while negotiating the curve traveling west on Pickens Road, causing the vehicle to exit the roadway on the north side of Pickens Road.

The driver then over-corrected attempting to get the vehicle back on the highway, and as a result, the vehicle overturned near the 400 block of Pickens Road.