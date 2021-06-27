Candlelight vigil held for fallen officer

Pea Ridge community members gathered at Pea Ridge City Park for a candlelight vigil in honor of Officer Kevin Apple.

Many of Officer Apple's friends and family went to the city park last night (June 26) to honor him, but hundreds of strangers also went to light a candle in his honor.

"Yeah, I mean, like to say this has been really cool, you know, we got here at seven because we wanted to be ready by 8:30 and when we got here, there were people sitting in the parking lot waiting and then that's the people that are putting the candles together now, we don't know them. You know, it's just that's just a small town, one person in the red shirts, everybody knows" said Stormy Kensinger.