Pea Ridge Christmas tree farm closes early due to unprecedented numbers of sales

Selling almost 2,400 trees in their first five and a half days of being open, the owners are closing for 2020 to ensure they have enough trees for future seasons.

PEA RIDGE, Ark. — Martin and Jill Babb, owners of Wonderland Christmas Tree Farm (WCTF), a "choose-and-cut" Christmas tree farm in Pea Ridge, had to make the tough decision to close early this holiday season to ensure the future of the farm after record-breaking first-week tree sales.

Christmas Tree Farms across the country have had unprecedented numbers of early tree sales this year, as many people are turning to real Christmas trees amid the coronavirus pandemic, wanting a new or renewed tradition to end a dreary year on a happier note.

2400 trees were sold at WCTF just in the first five and a half days it was open, and as a result, the farm is closing early to ensure there are enough trees for future seasons to come.

Those still hoping to visit WCTF still have time. The farm will remain open through Dec. 6 and still has trees left.

In a Facebook announcement, Martin and Jill wrote, "We are so thankful for our returning customers and also for all that have joined the Wonderland family this year! Plans are already being made on working to bring in a second truckload of Fraser Firs to avoid a shortage like this happening again next year!"

According to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS), it takes three to six years to grow a well-shaped tree that is 6 to 8 feet tall.

WCTF was awarded a spot in The Pioneer Woman's "50 Best Christmas Tree Farms in America That You'll Want to Visit," and is the fourth farm featured in the list.

Pioneer Woman described the farm, writing, "With a huge selection of 'choose-and-cut trees,' including Virginia Pine, Scotch Pine, White Pine, and Leyland Cypress, your family will find one to love at Wonderland Tree Farm. There are also precut Fraser Firs, potted trees in assorted varieties and tons of fresh handmade wreaths, garlands and arrangements. And, dogs are welcome on a leash!"

Remaining 2020 Schedule:

Dec. 3 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Dec. 4 from 3:00 to 8;00 p.m.

Dec. 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Dec. 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.